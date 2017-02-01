Johnny Depp has expensive taste. The actor’s former business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel, claim in a countersuit obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that Depp spends $2 million a month — including $30,000 on wine!



The countersuit detailing Depp’s alleged extravagant spending comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 53, filed a lawsuit against his former business management company, The Management Group, alleging fraud and claiming that they caused him to lose “tens of millions of dollars” over the years due to “gross misconduct.”

However, the business managers allege in their countersuit that the actor's lavish spending is to blame for any financial problems. "Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," attorney Michael Kump claims in the documents obtained by THR and published on Tuesday, January 31. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today."

According to the documents, TMG claims that Depp, spent $75 million on 14 residences, $18 million on a luxury yacht, and shelled out $30,000 per month on wine. Depp, according to Kump, "also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.” Variety reports that Depp also allegedly spent "$200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people."



The Oscar-nominated star’s latest legal battle comes after he settled with his ex-wife Amber Heard following their nasty divorce, which raised allegations of domestic abuse against the Alice in Wonderland actor. As previously reported, Heard was awarded $7 million from Depp, which she is donating in full to Children’s Hospital and the American Civil Liberties Union.

