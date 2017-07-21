Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Who knew Lily-Rose Depp was a Kardashians fan? Johnny Depp’s alleged extravagant spending has been detailed in new court documents obtained and published by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the actor’s former business managers, Depp spent thousands on miscellaneous items.



THR reports The Management Group claims Depp, 54, charged more than $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood collectibles, $17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada, and $7,000 for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians couch that was a gift for his daughter, Lily-Rose, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis.

The alleged credit card charges were disclosed after a judge ordered The Management Group reframe their arguments about the actor’s spending.

As previously reported, Depp sued his former business partners for $25 million in January, claiming that they caused him to lose “tens of millions of dollars” over the years due to “gross misconduct.”

Michael Kump, an attorney for TMG (they countersued the actor), issued a statement at the time claiming that the lawsuit was “a transparent attempt to derail the foreclosure by concocting and spreading malicious lies.” Kump also said Depp’s financial struggles were brought about by his own “irresponsible and profligate spending.”

As previously reported, the actor’s former business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel, claimed in their countersuit in January that Depp spends $2 million a month — including $30,000 on wine.

The lawsuit came on the heels of Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard’s divorce being finalized after an eight month-process. As previously reported, Heard accused Depp of being physically abusive.

