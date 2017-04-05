Welcome to Fiji! JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, took to Instagram to document their romantic vacation on the coast of the South Pacific country.
The Bachelorette season 12 star shared a photo of herself sitting on top of the sports commentator's shoulders on Tuesday, April 4, after they returned to the United States. In the shot, she dons a blue bikini, while her beau shows off his washboard abs in a pair of gray swim trunks. "Finally back home, but haven't forgotten about you, Fij #bula," she captioned the Instagram post.
In another picture, Fletcher, 26, looks fresh-faced and wears minimal makeup as she rocks a red swimsuit and nuzzles her head into Rodgers' shoulder. The former NFL pro, 28, shows off his pearly whites and shirtless bod.
Rodgers also took to Instagram to share some of his snapshots from the getaway. "Okay fine I'll stay for the week," he captioned a landscape shot of the sun setting near the coast. He later posted a picture with Fletcher. "Can't beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute -- @shangrila.fiji has been epic!" he wrote, touting the exclusive resort they stayed at, Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa.
"Fiji... I know we just met, but I love you," the Dallas beauty added.
Last month, the football analyst gushed over his bride-to-be on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. "Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life — if I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo!" he wrote. "(…and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one."
