Welcome to Fiji! JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, took to Instagram to document their romantic vacation on the coast of the South Pacific country.

Courtesy JoJo Fletcher/Instagram

The Bachelorette season 12 star shared a photo of herself sitting on top of the sports commentator's shoulders on Tuesday, April 4, after they returned to the United States. In the shot, she dons a blue bikini, while her beau shows off his washboard abs in a pair of gray swim trunks. "Finally back home, but haven't forgotten about you, Fij #bula," she captioned the Instagram post.

In another picture, Fletcher, 26, looks fresh-faced and wears minimal makeup as she rocks a red swimsuit and nuzzles her head into Rodgers' shoulder. The former NFL pro, 28, shows off his pearly whites and shirtless bod.



☀️💋 @jrodgers11 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Rodgers also took to Instagram to share some of his snapshots from the getaway. "Okay fine I'll stay for the week," he captioned a landscape shot of the sun setting near the coast. He later posted a picture with Fletcher. "Can't beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute -- @shangrila.fiji has been epic!" he wrote, touting the exclusive resort they stayed at, Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa.



Okay fine I'll stay for the week... A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Can't beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute -- @shangrila.fiji has been epic! A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

"Fiji... I know we just met, but I love you," the Dallas beauty added.



Fiji... I know we just met, but I love you. 🌴 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

Last month, the football analyst gushed over his bride-to-be on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. "Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life — if I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo!" he wrote. "(…and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!