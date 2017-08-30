And they said it wouldn’t last! JoJo Fletcher celebrated her fiancé Jordan Rodgers’ birthday with an elaborate, sweet surprise.



Rodgers, who turned 29 on Wednesday, August 30, gave the season 12 Bachelorette major props on social media. “This amazing woman I get to call mine surprised me this weekend for my Birthday,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 29. “I am not easy to surprise, and somehow she managed to sneak my brother and two of my best friends into town without me knowing for a huge family and friend birthday dinner. I love her more than anything, she is the most thoughtful, loving, selfless person I know! She continues to amaze me and I am blessed beyond belief to have her in my life.”



The 26-year-old Texas native also paid tribute to Rodgers on her Instagram and thanked him for holding her hair back. “Happy Birthday to this gem of a human-- there are so many reasons why you deserve to be celebrated, not only today, but everyday!” Fletcher wrote on Wednesday, August 30. “To name a few, thank you for always being my rock, for giving me a million laughs, for being a daily example of what it's like to chase after dreams and never give up, for holding my hair back when I've had one too many rosès, for always dancing along side me when I embarrassingly try to, and of course, for loving me (& Jackie moon) with everything you have. So, without getting more mushy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!!”



The happy couple got engaged on the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette in 2016 and moved to her hometown of Dallas together. Fletcher told Us Weekly that she’s starting to think about wedding planning in an August 11 interview, saying, “This last year has been a really good year. I think we did the right thing in taking our time and enjoying our relationship, but I have started getting the wedding bug a bit, so it's definitely more on my mind now more so than before.”



