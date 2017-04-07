JoJo Fletcher reflected on Aaron Rodgers' family rift just one day before his split from Olivia Munn went public. Watch her exclusive sit-down interview with Us Weekly in the video above.

"I love Jordan, I love his family and I really think those topics now should be discussed within the family. So I've really tried to respect that," Fletcher, 26, told Us of her future brother-in-law. "But he has a wonderful family, they love us so much, and they've been so supportive through everything. So I mean, I love his family."

The real estate developer got engaged to Aaron's younger brother, Jordan, during season 12 of The Bachelorette last year, and the couple currently reside together in Texas.



Aaron, 33, and Munn, 36, meanwhile, began dating after meeting at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2014. Us exclusively revealed in January that the family drama was "over the actress."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV

"Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse," a source told Us at the time. "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."

That same month, the Newsroom alum appeared to "like" fan comments that slammed Aaron's loved ones. "Obviously Jordan hates the tension with his brother Aaron," a second source added. "But the thing is nobody knows what really happened – Olivia, money, fame, all of it?"

