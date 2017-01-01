Jon Gosselin

Starting the new year off right. Jon Gosselin rang in 2017 with four of his eight children, sharing a pic of the celebration on Instagram. PHOTOS: Kate Gosselin's Life After Reality TV The former reality star wore a "Happy New Year" hat and held a selfie stick as he smiled broadly in the happy snap with Aaden, Joel, Hannah and Leah, as well as some of his friends and his girlfriend, Colleen.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 39, revealed in an interview in June that he and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, barely talk and that he struggles to spend time with his children, despite having a custody agreement that entitles him to weekly dinners and overnight stays every weekend.

Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let's do this!!!! A photo posted by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

Explaining in an interview with Yahoo that he hadn't seen his son Collin, 12, for more than a year, Jon claimed that his ex-wife, who divorced him in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity, controls matters to make sure that no more than four children visit him at a time.



"I can't do anything," he said, adding that it was "unfair" and that he and his ex barely speak.



"'How come you only get four kids?' Because who I get is who I get," he continued. "Whoever comes through that gate or gets off that bus is who I get. And Collin is homeschooled, so he doesn't get off a bus."

The TV star turned DJ admitted that things between him and his family were "bad" and that he often searched Twitter to try and work out where his children were and what they were up to as the sextuplets, their two older siblings and their mom continue to film the TLC reality show Kate Plus 8.



