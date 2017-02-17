Necker Island is all about the booty for Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher. The Bachelorette season 12 winner, 28, showed his appreciation for his bikini-clad fiancé’s butt on Instagram Friday, February 17.

“Can(and I)did,” he captioned the shot on the beach of the British Virgin Islands, where the couple is celebrating the wedding of one of Fletcher’s friends.

As for their own wedding plans, Fletcher said on Access Hollywood last week that she and Rodgers, who got engaged on the August 2016 finale of the ABC reality competition, aren’t rushing to walk down the aisle. “We’re taking it slow,” she continued February 9. “We’re still having fun. We want to enjoy that, so we’re enjoying it.”

The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together this week with more sweet declarations of love on Instagram.

Can(and I)did 👐🏽 A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

“That day she was, this day she is, and every day forward -- my best friend,” the SEC Network announcer captioned a February 14 snap of him and Fletcher smooching under the sunset. “I love you @joelle_fletcher.”

A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

The next day, Fletcher, 26, wrote of photo in which she is cuddling with her fiancé, “My favorite place to be. Thank you for making yesterday and every other day so very special to me.”

As the pair — who moved to Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, Texas over the summer — seem to be showing off their affectionate side lately, a source adds to Us Weekly they’re a “fun, goofy couple.”

“She’s made a real effort to make sure he’s comfortable in Dallas and has his own life there,” says the insider. “She’s really supportive of his career and they’re doing great.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!