Joseph Duggar Marries Fiancee Kendra Caldwell: Details!

Tied the knot! Joseph Duggar married fiancee Kendra Caldwell in a romantic ceremony on Friday, September 8. The close-knit Duggar family came together to celebrate the newlyweds on their special day.

According to TLC, the couple exchanged vows in Arkansas as Caldwell's father, Pastor Caldwell, married the two. Their wedding was decorated with the colors blush and navy and the bride wore a sparkling gown down the aisle.

Duggar, 22, and Caldwell, 18, are longtime friends, having met at church when they were young. The pair confirmed their courtship in March and the TLC reality star proposed to Caldwell at his sister Joe-Anna Duggar’s wedding in May.

“We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together,” the married couple wrote on the Duggar family’s website at the time. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to some day serving Christ as man and wife.”

Duggar’s parents Michelle and Jim Bob also penned a sweet note to celebrate the news. “There is a lot of love in the air today! We are so pleased to announce that Joe and Kendra are engaged to be married! Our sweet Joe is on the verge of starting his own family. We are so happy for them both,” the 19 Kids and Counting stars said. “Above all, we are so thankful for their love and commitment to Christ. We are so excited about another Duggar wedding in the near future! We know wonderful days are ahead for Joe and Kendra and we are looking forward to every moment! Our entire family rejoices!”

