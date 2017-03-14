It wasn’t easy after Paradise. Josh Murray opened up to Us Weekly about his current relationship status with Amanda Stanton.



The couple got engaged on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer, but they split in December. By late February, the former baseball player, 32, and aesthetician, 26, were spotted kissing in L.A., sparking rumors that they were back together.

“It’s complicated right now,” Murray told Us at The Bachelor season 21 finale viewing party at Hollywood Park Casino on Monday, March 13. “I want to take things slow right now. There’s a lot to work on. There’s a lot that needs to change and we’re starting to work on that, so we’ll see what happens.”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The Bachelorette alum said he and Stanton could possibly end up together, but they need to work on being open and honest with each other. “I'm a very big person of communication and talking about things,” he explained. “I think that's a necessity in any kind of relationship to work out, you have to be able to talk about good things and bad things as well, so that's something that we need to work on.”

The Atlanta resident briefly moved into Stanton’s Irvine, California, home, and he said that where they would live was a point of contention for the couple. “When we were on Paradise, she told me that [moving to Atlanta] is what she wanted to do, right? But, you know, we got off, and it was a different story,” he told Us. “Staying in the East, that’s where my family is. That’s where I grew up and everything, so I was very excited that that was something she was open to doing, but you know, it turned out that wasn’t the case. … I want my parents to be around for my kids, so that's a tough thing. If I lived out here they wouldn't be here [in California], so that's definitely a big factor for me.”

When Murray moved back to Atlanta in December after the breakup, he really missed Stanton’s “precious” young daughters, Kinsley and Charlie (whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio), and they’re a big reason why he wants things to work out.

“I love the kids,” he said. “I wish I could have taken them with me when I went back to Atlanta. They're the best, so that's a big part of our lives as well. Obviously hers, but mine too, so you know, we'll see what happens. Time will tell.”

For now, the TV personality is focusing on himself. “It's the first time I'm not engaged in, like, the two years I've been on the show, so this is the first time that I can actually relax and do me and go out and do some stuff,” he said, referring to his previous engagement to season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

Although his relationship status with Stanton is up in the air, he’s not seeing anyone else. “When I'm at least talking to somebody, whether, like, it's dating or not, I only focus on them. Like I just don't feel right talking to somebody else," he said. "I'm a one-woman kind of guy, so I don't do that at all.”

