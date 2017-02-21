Headed back to paradise? Josh Murray confirmed he and ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton have reconnected, after photos emerged of them kissing and hugging after a PDA-filed dinner date in Los Angeles over the weekend. The images were published by Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 20.

A source close to the former Bachelorette star confirms to Us Weekly the duo - who confirmed their split last month - are communicating again, and maintains they are trying to keep things low-profile. "Josh and Amanda are talking and working on things," the source tells Us, adding that they are "just trying to stay private with it right now."

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The former baseball player, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman before they ended things in 2015, told ET that the pair are taking things slow during a Facebook live chat.

“Especially because it’s a tough situation with the kids, and we don’t want to fully dive into anything because we’re thinking about them as well," he said. “This is the first time I’ve seen her in awhile,” Murray said. “There were conversations that needed to be had, and we had a great dinner. It was a good evening, we had a good time. Whenever we’re together, I mean outside of the show and outside of the drama that’s shown and that kind of stuff, it’s always been a good relationship.”

Murray, 32, and Stanton, 26, confirmed to Us Weekly last month they had split, after meeting and getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise and then calling things off in December. Last week, Murray told Us that missing Stanton’s two young girls, Charlie and Kinsley, who she shares with her ex-husband, was one of the hardest parts of their split.

“Definitely an adjustment because Amanda had two kids, and I got attached to them," the Bachelorette season 10 winner said. "Hardest part of being single now is I miss them — I got attached to the little ones. We had a great time, some amazing times — we had ups and downs, like in any relationship, and unfortunately, it didn't work out. We learned a lot about each other after the show,” he told Us. But he didn’t rule out a reconciliation, adding: “I don’t know what the future holds.”

