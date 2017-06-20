Josh Peck ‘Really Hurt' by Drake Bell’s Wedding Tweets

Josh Peck is upset by his former costar Drake Bell’s decision to start a public feud over his wedding to longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

After Peck, 30, tied the knot with O’Brien in Malibu on Saturday, June 17, fans were quick to notice that his Drake & Josh costar was absent from the nuptials. Bell, also 30, then addressed his lack of an invite, tweeting: “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

According to the insider, Peck is upset over Bell's since-deleted tweets.

“At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” the source tells Us. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

The two actors played stepbrothers on the hit Nickelodeon show that aired from 2004 till 2007.

"Loyalty is key," Bell also tweeted on Saturday before also deleting the post. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Peck’s Grandfathered costar John Stamos and his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, were among those in attendance at the wedding on Saturday. Peck's Vine pal Jason Nash also attended.

On Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, Peck tweeted out a photo of himself sandwiched between Stamos and Nash, and captioned the image: “Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf @JohnStamos @jasonnash.”

He’s yet to publicly acknowledge Bell’s tweets.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!