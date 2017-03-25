Ready to take on the great outdoors! Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiancé Austin Forsyth's wedding registry recently surfaced online, and it includes plenty of items for an adventure-packed honeymoon year.

The happy couple listed their registry on The Knot. According to the profile, they plan to tie the knot on October 28 in Duggar's hometown of Springdale, Arkansas.

Duggar, 19, and Forsyth have requested several power tools, such as a sander, a jig-saw and a wet-dry vacuum. They also included an array of home items on the registry, including a gray bedspread, striped kitchen towels towels and gray bathmats.



TLC

The pair are also looking to step up their game in the kitchen. They have asked for stainless steel measuring cups, white dinnerware, stainless steel flatware, flexible cutting mats, airtight storage containers and an 18-piece knife block set. They have also requested several pots and pans, a green butter dish, a Keurig coffee brewer and a waffle maker.

And for those nights when the Counting On stars don't feel like preparing dinner, they have asked for $25 gift cards to restaurants including Panera Bread and Cracker Barrel.

Lastly, Duggar and Forsyth have asked for two camping tents, a sleeping bag, outdoor cookware and a headlamp so that they can enjoy a night outdoors.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the duo got engaged after a few months of courting. "I'm so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it's amazing," the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Us of the proposal. Forsyth added, "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion. I'm so excited to be engaged, because that means the next step is marriage, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for us!"

