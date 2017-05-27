Joy-Anna Duggar Marries Fiance Austin Forsyth

Surprise! Joy-Anna Duggar said “I do” to her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, on Friday, May 26. Their nuptials came months ahead of their previously scheduled wedding date of October 28.

Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, confirmed the news with a wedding photo of the newlyweds posted to the family's Instagram account: "What an absolutely wonderful day our family will always treasure. As parents, we could not be more grateful for the godly wo man Joy has become, and the loving husband she married! We love you, Joy and Austin and are so happy for you both, as you embark on this exciting journey together!"

The 19-year-old TLC personality and 23-year-old got engaged on March 2 after three months of courting.

TLC

“Now that we are engaged, we are holding hands,” Joy-Anna shared at the time. “So that’s pretty special.“

In a May 8 TLC video, the now-newlyweds shared with fans that they went on a camping trip for their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

"My dad took me camping at a very young age, our whole family,” Forsyth explained of their decision to take the festivities outdoors. “It’s just something we’ve always enjoyed as family, and I hope to transfer that over to our family."

Their wedding comes after sister Jinger Duggar said “I do” to Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, following in the footsteps of sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar’s weddings to Derek Dillard in June 2014 and Ben Seewald in November 2014, respectively.

