He’s no longer a bachelor! Juan Pablo Galavis married Osmariel Villalobos in an intimate ceremony in Miami, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



An insider tells Us that “only very close family and friends were invited” to the wedding. “They both wanted to keep the wedding very, very secret,” the source tells Us. “All their friends and family knew they were going to tie the knot eventually, but it was a surprise to a lot of their family members!”

The bride, 29, stunned in an Alejandro Fajardo gown with a lace bodice and short train. She showed off a photo of her dress on Instagram on Sunday, August 6, writing in Spanish, “THANKS to so many people who worked with me in SECRET to make this dream come true. I’m going to start with my LOVED AND ADORED @alejandrofajardovnzla and all his team.”

She also posted a photo of herself kissing the 36-year-old Bachelor alum. “I love you my husband,” she wrote in Spanish.



The source adds that the smaller ceremony was only for proper documentation, but they will have another wedding in Venezuela. “The couple could not be more in love,” the insider said.

The ex-soccer star and the Venezuelan beauty queen started dating in summer 2016. "They spend all their time together, and she gets along amazingly with his [8-year-old] daughter [Camila],” a source told Us in March. “All of Juan’s family and friends love her.”



Another pal added that they are “crazy” about each other and have a lot in common. “They have that shared understanding and bond, being from a similar culture,” the insider told Us.

Galavis gave Nikki Ferrell his final rose on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014. He chose not to propose, but they continued dating after the show before ultimately splitting later that year.

