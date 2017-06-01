Judge Dismisses Slander Claims From DJ Who Allegedly Groped Taylor Swift

Peter West/ACE/INFphoto.com

A judge ruled against David Mueller, the radio DJ who allegedly groped Taylor Swift, and his claims of slander in an ongoing court battle with the 27-year-old pop star, a Colorado court public information officer confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 31.

The PIO tells Us that the judge threw out Mueller’s “claims of slander per se and slander per quod based on the fact that the statute of limitations has run out,” adding that “the rest of the case will continue forward.”

As previously reported, Swift claimed in a July 2016 deposition that she felt "violated" after Mueller allegedly touched her inappropriately during a June 2013 meet-and-greet in Denver. In a transcript of the “Shake It Off” singer’s deposition, obtained by Billboard magazine, she claimed the moment occurred during a photo op.

"Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over, it was still there," she said at the time, per Billboard. "It was completely intentional, I've never been so sure of anything in my life."

Swift continued, "I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before. A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you're thanking people for coming, you're supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned."

Mueller was fired from his job at KYGO radio as a result of Swift's accusations. In September 2015, he sued Swift and claimed her allegations were false and slanderous. Swift countersued for assault and battery a month later, and promised to donate any money she won to charities that benefit victims of sexual assault.

