Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are enjoying the honeymoon stage. The newlyweds took off for a tropical vacation following their Saturday, July 8, nuptials, and showed off their romantic beach getaway on social media.

Laich, 34, shared an adorable photo of Hough, 28, on the beach. In the shot, the NHL star holds up his wedding ring to the lens as Hough stands near the water striking a pose with one arm raised above her head. "I see you Mrs Laich!” he wrote on Sunday, July 16. “#honeymoon”

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Hough also posted a series of selfies with her new husband. In the photos, the Safe Haven actress wears minimal makeup and hoop earrings as she cozies up to Laich. "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin’ 😍” she wrote. "#honeymoon.”

That view though......we might never leave 🏝 #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The couple of nearly four years tied the knot in front of 200 guests near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The Dancing With the Stars judge stunned in a custom strapless Marchesa gown as she walked down the aisle. Days after they said “I do," Hough gushed over Laich in a sweet Instagram post. "I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man,” she wrote on July 12. "I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

After the ceremony, Hough’s ex Ryan Seacrest, who she dated from 2011 to 2013, praised Hough as he spoke about her big day. “Congratulations to Jules!” Seacrest, 42, said on Live With Kelly and Ryan’s Monday, July 10, episode while looking at photos from the affair. “She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family and they are terrific people … super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy.”

