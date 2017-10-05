One less lonely girl! Justin Bieber is dating Paola Paulin, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. "They're totally smitten with each other," the insider shares.

The "Friends" singer, 23, and the Ballers actress, 26, first sparked romance rumors when they attended a church service together in Beverly Hills on September 27. "They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him," a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that they later had an "intimate, private date."

The new couple returned to the house of worship on Wednesday, October 4, the same night that his former flings Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin were also in attendance. "They were cute together at church," the source tells Us of Bieber and Paulin. "Justin wanted Paola to meet the pastor, so he introduced her."



Later in the evening, the pair headed to Soho House in West Hollywood for a romantic dinner. "She had the salmon salad and he had the chicken salad," the insider tells Us. "They were all over each other and didn't care who was watching. They left together after that."



The Grammy winner famously dated Selena Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014. He was later linked to Sofia Richie, Baldwin and Kardashian, among others. Earlier this year, he told fans in an Instagram video that he was single for Valentine's Day. "I got no food, I got no job, our pets' heads are falling off and I got no Valentine," he admitted at the time.

