Justin Bieber walks down the street in West Hollywood with a large wet spot on his sweatpants on February 22, 2017.. Credit: BLAK-OPS/MEGA

Not pissed! Justin Bieber wasn't fazed on Thursday, February 23, when he was photographed with a wet stain near his crotch. The "Love Yourself" singer addressed the awkward situation on social media and went on with his day.

"Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d--k area," Bieber, 22, tweeted to his more than 91 million followers. "Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!"

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area...Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

The star went on to poke fun at himself by comparing his wet pants to Adam Sandler's in the 1995 comedy Billy Madison.

"You ain't cool unless you pee your pants," Bieber wrote, quoting Sandler's character, who splashes water on himself to stop school bullies from teasing his schoolmate.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Bieber is used to shaking things off. Last year, he continued to perform after slipping on stage during his Purpose World Tour in Texas in April. Two months later, he returned to entertain the crowd after he fell through a trapdoor while performing in Saskatoon, Canada.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!