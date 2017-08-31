Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Desert Smash

Justin Bieber is feeling the love! According to Twitter, the “Sorry” singer reached 100 million followers on Thursday, August 31.

The 23-year-old is now only second to Katy Perry in Twitter followers. The “Swish Swish” singer crossed the 100-million mark in mid-June and currently has more than 103 million followers. Not far behind the twosome are Taylor Swift (85.5 million), Rihanna (76.9 mil) and Lady Gaga (69.5 million).



Following the exciting news, Bieber retweeted a congratulatory video message from Twitter Music on Thursday, which highlighted some of the star’s most popular hashtags.

Adding to the fun, Twitter shared several other fun facts about the singer’s presence on its social media platform. Since joining in 2009, there have been over two billion mentions of “Bieber/@JustinBieber” while the world “Belieber” has been retweeted a staggering 84 million times.

The pop star’s most retweeted message has more than 638,000 retweets.

YOU ARE ALL WORTHY NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS >> BE STRONG GOD IS WITH US ALL> MY BELIEBERS CHANGED MY LIFE> I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 24, 2014

Meanwhile, the “Baby” singer’s top five most retweeted songs are:

“Boyfriend”

“Baby”

“Sorry”

“What Do You Mean”

“Love Yourself”

The entertainer understood the power of his social media influence long before reaching today’s milestone. The Grammy-winner revealed lyrics to his song "What Do You Mean" by sending lines from the song to 49 of his biggest supporters through the direct message feature in August 2015.

Bieber has also used the platform to show love and support for fellow artists including Shawn Mendes, Big Sean and Drake.

And for Beliebers who’d like to celebrate the star’s social media accomplishment, they can tweet #100MBeilebers, which will activate a custom Bieber emoji.

