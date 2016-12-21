Justin Bieber attends the 2015 American Music Awards. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has been indicted for allegedly instructing his bodyguards to beat and then steal from a photographer in Argentina.

According to TMZ, the incident with the “Sorry” singer happened when he was touring in Buenos Aires back in 2013. The pop star, 22, is being accused of ordering his security guards to beat up a photographer and then steal his money and camera.



In 2014, Bieber was ordered to return to Argentina to testify in the case. The Grammy nominee failed to do so and an arrest warrant was issued in 2015. The site reports that Bieber’s lawyers plan to appeal the indictment, hoping that the case will get thrown out.



Back in May, Bieber apologized to his Argentinian fans, explaining why he can’t perform for them on his current global trek.



“Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but the Argentinian government won’t allow it. So sorry,” he tweeted at the time. “If things were to change I would love to come but at this time I cannot. For everyone else in South America I look forward to seeing you.”

The “Love Yourself” singer’s Purpose world tour is scheduled to kick off its Latin America dates in February and March.



