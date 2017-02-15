Love Yourself! Justin Bieber was feeling blue on Valentine’s Day, when he posted a pair of videos to his Instagram admitting he didn’t have a date.

The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer looked sad as he revealed: “I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!”



Fortunately most of his commentary was just a quote from the movie Dumber and Dumber, but he did add the bit about being single.



Bieber followed up with a second video where he was equally as glum and said: “All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine.”



The Canadian crooner’s Valentine’s admission comes in the wake of the news that his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24, is dating The Weeknd, 26.



They were photographed in January making out in Santa Monica, California and then enjoyed a romantic Italian vacation together.



The pair cozied up at the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, while Bieber, despite being nominated for four awards, stayed at home.

He took the opportunity to answer questions from his fans in an Instagram Live Video instead, during which he dissed his ex girlfriend’s new beau.



One Belieber asked: ”Favorite song at the moment?" and the singer paused to think before replying, "'Starboy' by The Weeknd."

He then burst into laughter for nearly 15 seconds, to prove he was just joking.

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.



