Justin Hartley Dishes on Upcoming Wedding to Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley is about to break a lot of hearts once he’s officially off the market. The This Is Us hunk dished on his upcoming wedding to fiancée, Chrishell Stause, at Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose event at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on Thursday, July 27.

The 40-year-old actor said the wedding details are almost finalized, and the ceremony will be sometime this year. “We’re well on our way,” he exclusively told Us. “We’re sort of wrapping up all the planning and getting ready to get out there and seal the deal.”

Hartley, who popped the question to the Days of Our Lives star, 36, in July 2015, revealed that their amazing wedding planner has made the process stress-free. "We obviously have our guest list and stuff. We’re having fun. She’s having fun picking out her dress,” he said. "We’re doing it in the right way. We hired a very competent wedding planner. She’s doing all the hard stuff, so basically we just field phone calls, and go taste cake and food. We’re having a blast doing it.”

Strause revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, July 25, that Monique Lhuillier is designing her dress for the big day. The All My Children actress shared a note on the fashion designer’s stationery that read, “Please find enclosed a swatch of your gorgeous gown to help you coordinate accessories. Fittings will be just around the corner!”

The Passions actor made Thursday night a family affair and brought his 13-year-old daughter, Isabella — whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley — to the star-studded ping-pong tournament. "It’s a great cause to bring her out and sort of see how these kinds of things work,” he told Us of the red carpet event. "To walk on the field at Dodger Stadium is kind of cool.”

Hartley and Strause recently took Isabella to Walt Disney World to celebrate her 13th birthday — and so far the Smallville star loves being a dad of a teenager! “It’s been about three weeks. We’ll talk in 18 months, and we’ll see what’s going on,” he quipped. "But right now it’s great."

