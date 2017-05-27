These two! Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon took a ride on a tandem bike in a funny video the singer shared on Instagram on Saturday, May 27.

“Biking through the Hamptons,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 36, says in the video as he wears sunglasses and a baseball cap. “So beautiful.”

Then he pans the camera to show the Tonight Show host sitting behind him. “Bro-biking!” Fallon, 42, yells.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

The pair then proceed to ring their dinky bicycle bells as they ride off camera, and then back into and out of view, like the adorkable duo that we know and love.

The BFFs appear to be spending the Memorial Day weekend together in the Hamptons, where the Saturday Night Live alum owns a six-bedroom, 1850 farmhouse set on 2.2 acres in Sagaponack, New York.

Fallon and Timberlake have hung out together in the Hamptons before (along with their wives — Nancy Juvonen and Jessica Biel — and children), playing pitch-and-putt golf, going biking and playing pranks on each other.

The Friends With Benefits star talked in 2015 about staying at Fallon’s home and going into the kitchen for coffee, only to find that all the mugs in the cupboard featured pictures of friends and family. So the singer made a cup of joe in a mug featuring a pic of Fallon, and then took a photo of himself drinking from the mug. He later sent to Fallon.

The talk show host then surprised his pal by putting that pic onto a mug. But he then took it a step further, putting a pic of himself holding that mug, onto another mug in a total Inception move. (You can buy a version of the mug on Amazon.)

Fallon, who met backstage Timberlake at the 2002 MTV Music Video Awards, talked about their close bond in a 2011 interview with GQ, saying that they’re “super friends.”

“It’s not often that you meet people that are as genuinely nice as Jimmy but he also has this unabashed joy,” the former boybander added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!