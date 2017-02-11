Hitting the right note! Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will perform at the 89th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced in a statement on Friday, February 10.

The musicians will perform all five Oscar-nominated numbers from the Best Original Song category at the star-studded event, which takes place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26.

Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from his animated hit Trolls. Legend - who, with rapper Common, previously won the Best Song Oscar for “Glory,” from 2014’s MLK drama Selma - will perform two songs from his film La La Land: “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)." Legend also acted in the film, playing a jazz musician, although those songs were performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The musical romance is considered to be an Oscars frontrunner this year.

Also performing at Hollywood’s biggest night will be Hamilton creator Miranda, who will duet with young Moana star Auli'i Cravalho for a rendition of his nominated song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the animated Disney film. An Oscar would put Miranda in rare company as one of the few entertainers to nab an EGOT - an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.



Sting will also perform his song “The Empty Chair” from HBO film Jim: The James Foley Story, a documentary about the American journalist brutally beheaded by ISIS in 2014. The British superstar cowrote the song with J. Ralph.



The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

