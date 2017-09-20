Misha Friedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Quite the fashion statement! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sported Chewbacca socks at a professional event, and Star Wars fans are freaking out.

John Moore/Getty Images

The politician, 45, rocked the socks at the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday, September 20, but it’s not the first time that he’s repped the Star Wars franchise! On May 4, in honor of what has been dubbed as National Star Wars Day, Trudeau wore socks featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO during a meeting with the prime minister of Ireland.

While appearing as a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan in June, Trudeau wore Star Wars socks yet again while talking Canadian security with the cohosts.

Here are the best reactions to Trudeau’s latest — and perhaps boldest — wardrobe choice:

Star Trek alum William Shatner weighed in on the apparel. “@JustinTrudeau I thought we were friends? Chewbacca socks?” the Canadian actor teased alongside a crying emoji.

Justin Trudeau is wearing Chewbacca socks I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/7d0qV2IEt5 — Gary He (@garyhe) September 20, 2017

Justin Trudeau is wearing a Chewy Socks !! His socks game always A+ .. May the force be with you pic.twitter.com/uWdwDDeaxY — Iðunn (@pamsinfinity) September 20, 2017

Justin Trudeau wearing Chewbacca socks, screaming "LOVE ME" to America (but saying he's over us) cause he's bscly everyone's ex from jr high — Corinne Clark (@corinnec) September 20, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.