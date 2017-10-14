Denise Truscello/Getty Images

It’s time to pop the champagne! Kacey Musgraves and her fiancé, Ruston Kelly, are set to wed on Saturday, October 14, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 29-year-old country music superstar kicked off her wedding day with a simple tweet that featured a bride emoji, red hearts and one word: "Today."

And on Friday, October 13, the “Hurricane in My Head” singer, 29, shared a photo on Instagram, writing, "Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union."

The pair announced their impending nuptials via Instagram on Christmas Day.

“I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!!” Musgraves captioned a festive snap of her stunning engagement ring whole posing in front of a tinsel-laced Christmas tree. “Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

Shortly after, the “Merry Go ‘Round” songstress shared a video clip of herself showing off her new bauble and provided followers with details of their engagement.

“We had just been at my parents’ house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have,” the brunette beauty captioned the clip. “We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations.

The star then recounted that the song “Two for the Road” by Henry Mancini began playing. As Musgraves turned around, she found the country crooner down on one knee with “a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen!”

Since sharing their happy news, the pair have not been shy about showing off their love on Instagram.

In February, the Texas native posted a black-and-white pic of her love holding hands while horseback riding.

“Horsin' around 😏 cuties,” she wrote of the moment.

And in April, the pair smiled ear-to-ear as they posed for an Instagram pic at the ACM Awards.

“🏆Goin' home with the best award,” Musgraves said of her love.

And just days before the couple exchanged vows, Musgraves shared an adorable flashback pic of herself as a child wearing a wedding dress.

“Wedding dress sneak peak 😂💕 #tbt,” the star jokingly captioned the photo.

While it’s unclear when the duo first started dating, fans began to speculate the duo were romantically linked when Kelly began to make frequent appearances on Musgraves’ social media accounts in early 2016.

