The drama continues! Kaitlyn Bristowe has revealed why she outed Bachelor boss Mike Fleiss for allegedly banning her from joining Dancing With the Stars.

The 31-year-old went on a rant on Monday, February 27, shortly after rumors circulated that her ex, Nick Viall, was set to compete on the dance show.

Bristowe claimed she had been offered a contract after her stint as The Bachelorette, but had been told by the franchise creator that she wasn’t allowed to compete.

She has since explained in a statement to ET why she wanted to have her say.

"I believe men and women should be afforded the same opportunities," she said. "That has not been the case with The Bachelorettes and The Bachelors. I had an offer to do Dancing With The Stars and was told by [Bachelor creator] Mike [Fleiss] I could not. I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show."

Getty Images

"I am a dancer and wanted to do it, [my fiancé] Shawn [Booth] wanted me to as well," she continued. "He even wrote Mike emails. I told Mike it was my passion. I was told Shawn should be my only passion."

"My hope in speaking out is that future Bachelorettes are given the same opportunity as Bachelors," said Bristowe. "Whether it be a wedding, to dance, or another show. (Ben [Higgins] had the decision to do dancing or his own show.) Just to be treated the same, to choose whatever will make them happy."

Fleiss insisted he had no problem with Bristowe going on the show tweeting: "@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!"

But his support was too little too late for her and she replied: “Thanks I’ll get right not that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

On March 1 the full list of season 24 DWTS competitors was announced on Good Morning America and Viall’s spot was confirmed.



Melissa Rycroft and Trista Sutter are the only two Bachelorette stars to appear on DWTS. Rycroft competed on season 8 and Sutter was on the very first season.

