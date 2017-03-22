Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs in a joint interview with her fiancé, Shawn Booth, on Good Morning America. Watch the video above.

The season 11 Bachelorette, 31, revealed last week that she was undergoing the process with the help of fellow Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff, who is a fertility nurse.

Catch these kids talking about babies tomorrow @ 8am ET on @goodmorningamerica @ovaeggfreezing #ovaeggfreezing A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

"I think a lot of women feel pressure to have kids, especially when you get engaged. And for me, I'm like, I don't want that pressure on myself," Bristowe said during the sit-down at their Nashville home, which aired on Wednesday, March 22. "This is kind of a backup plan for us and for us to feel comfortable. It's kind of like insurance."

Booth, 29, who proposed to the Canadian native in 2015, has been very supportive. "I think Shawn's role in this was, I mean, it was crucial for me," Bristowe said on GMA. "I don't know what I would have done without you."

Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!) A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The trainer posted a photo of Bristowe following her appointment on March 17. "Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!" he captioned the Instagram pic of his bride-to-be sleeping in his lap. "Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)"

Bristowe and Booth have yet to set a wedding date but are on the same page when it comes to kids. "We always say we want to have probably five," Booth said, "but we'll talk after we have one."

