Kaley Cuoco has adopted another fury friend: a mini dwarf pony! The Big Bang Theory star even created an Instagram account for the petite little lady.

“Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I'm a dwarf mini who's been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation 🎀 a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates. She adopted me and now I am heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!! Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed 🦄,” the mini horse’s first-ever Instagram caption read.

The 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot A post shared by @normancook on May 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

The Instagram-famous animal has since been integrated into the family. Cuoco picked her up from My Little Peepers on Sunday, May 21.

“The 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot,” Cuoco wrote alongside an Instagram of herself kissing boyfriend Karl Cook while leaning over Shmooshy and one of her many dogs.

When you are as cool as smooshy you can wear a big bay city hat tilted to the side. Smooshy now has her own insta @lifewithshmooshy everyone has to follow, she is the most precious ever. A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on May 22, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Cook, a professional equestrian whom Cuoco has been dating since March 2016, also approves of Shmooshy. The hunk added on his own Instagram account that the mini horse is “precious.”

The actress is a huge animal lover and has rescued numerous animals, including her beloved pups Norman and Ruby and horse Zaza.

