Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco opened up about how she maintains a healthy diet in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 30.

The 31-year-old actress, who partnered with Panera Bread to help introduce their new craft beverage station, revealed that she eats mostly clean, unprocessed foods. “I haven't been eating that much meat lately,” she told Us. “So I'm kind of into tofu, which is a new thing for me and a lot of vegetables.”

The star went on to say that she tries to avoid sugary drinks due to their high calorie content. “I do think we forget how many calories are even in just like a juice — no one realizes it's hundreds of calories!”

As an alternative, the 8 Simple Rules alum turns to ice tea from Panera Bread as a low calorie substitution.

But the Wedding Ringer actress does allow herself to indulge. “I do cheat. I love pizza every once in a while and honestly I love a soda every once in a while — a real Cola! Until I saw that there were 17 spoonfuls of sugar in it and now I'm like, OK, maybe one sip and then throw it out.”

And while the animal lover recognizes that it’s nice to occasionally indulge in junk food, she quipped: “No one eats a giant meal and burger and a soda and feels great after. You feel good when it's happening.”

When the California native does indulge, she told Us she prefers to dine at restaurants that display their calorie content upfront. “I think it's nice when it's in front of your face. You know exactly the calories, you know what's going in, so it keeps you a little bit more accountable.”

