She nearly hit her breaking point. Kandi Burruss spoke exclusively with Us Weekly and explained why her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams made her consider walking away from the hit Bravo show.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, 41, caught up with Us on Friday, May 26, at NYC’s Hunt & Fish Club, where Marcus Damas, CEO of Fueled by Culture, presented her with the Fortune Insider Award.

“During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie?” Burruss said. “How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?”

The “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer is referring to the fourth and final part of RHOA’s season 9 reunion, in which Parks, 43, admitted to telling her bestie Williams, 35, that her ex-BFF Burruss and Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Williams and taking her home — even though it wasn’t true. For her part, Parks apologized to both Burruss and Williams during the reunion, acknowledging that she "shouldn't have repeated it."

After the truth finally came out, Burruss told Us that she felt vindicated — and her feelings about quitting RHOA soon faded away. “I've never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh--ty,” the Old Lady Gang restaurant owner said. “But now I'm extremely happy that people were able to see the truth. Sometimes I thought people would never know the truth and it would have been a stain on me forever.”

Burruss, who says she hasn’t seen or spoken to either Parks or Williams since the explosive reunion taping, is no longer worried about the drama. Instead, she’s looking forward to her next career move: reuniting with her former girl group Xscape for a new reality show and a series of concerts.

“It’s going to be no days off. … I'm glad both shows are on Bravo,” said the mom of two, who welcomed son Ace, with Tucker, 43, in January 2016, and shares teen daughter Riley with ex Russell “Block” Spencer. “I'm so excited to work with [my best friend Tameka “Tiny” Harris]. This is going to be our first time being on television together other than two seconds before. Now people get to see how close we are.”



As for her other bandmates LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott, Burruss is anxious to see how their friendships will play out years after they disbanded. “We hadn't talked really in years. So now we're having to rekindle our friendship and work relationship,” the musician told Us. “So let's just say that'll be interesting to watch. It's going to be totally different because with my group, it's so emotional and personal. Other people have their college years to look at. Xscape was my college years.”

