Kanye West has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London for failing to pay out on an insurance policy after his Saint Pablo tour was canceled in November 2016.

As previously reported, the remaining dates on the rapper’s tour were scrapped at the end of last year after his erratic behavior onstage led to a mental breakdown and his hospitalization at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center.

In legal papers obtained by US Weekly, West’s company, Very Good Touring, is suing the insurance giant and affiliated companies for breach of contract, and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. His company is demanding a jury trial.

The filing with the U.S. District Court states that Very Good had taken out insurance for non-appearance or cancellation and submitted a claim to Lloyd’s two days after the tour was canceled because of West’s “debilitating medical condition.’ Now, more than eight months later, they claim that the insurers haven’t paid the multimillion-dollar claim nor denied it.

The lawsuit also states that Lloyd’s haven’t explained why but have implied that West’s marijuana use may provide them with a basis to deny the claim.

In the lawsuit, West’s lawyers detail how, after canceling two dates on the first part of his tour after wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, the rapper kicked off the second leg but on November 19, “his behavior was strained, confused and erratic” and he was unable to finish the show.

The following day a decision was made to cancel the balance of the tour and West was hospitalized on November 21 “as the result of his serious, debilitating medical condition.”

Lloyd’s insisted the “Fade” rapper submit to an independent medical examination by a doctor of their choosing while he was still under medical care, and that doctor also confirmed that West was in no condition to resume the tour.

He was released from the hospital eight days later but the legal documents note that he continues to be treated by the doctor who oversaw his care at UCLA.

The lawsuit claims that West’s company has suffered substantial economic losses and other special damages in excess of $9.8 million and is asking for that amount to be paid as well as punitive and exemplary damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

