Better than ever! Kanye West is staying focused on his health and wellbeing nearly one year after canceling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour due to stress and exhaustion.

“Kanye is in a good place right now. He’s working on his music and laying low,” a source close to the Grammy winner exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s gained a little weight. He’s not going to the gym as much as he could be but that’s OK. He’s been focused on staying calm and not doing anything to mess his mindset up. He’s in the zone.”

Adds the insider: “He’s the best he’s ever been — he’s very stable. There haven’t been any manic outbursts. You’re going to see a calm Kanye who is taking it day by day. Living with a mental illness is something that he will always have to be aware of, and spend time working on, but he’s doing it. And he and Kim [Kardashian] are stronger than ever.”

The “Gold Digger” singer has kept a low profile since canceling the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016. “He’s just exhausted. he’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both his own like and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic … so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him — and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out,” a source closed to the designer explained at the time. “All the time spent away from his family has ben a stress on him as well. They are the most important to him. Obviously he’s a professional and wants to give his fans a great experience and I think his gut was telling him not to extend the tour throughout the end of the year, but he decided to push through. He doesn’t want to give his fans anything less than the best.”



Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that West and Kardashian are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, in January 2018 via surrogate. The reality star confirmed the exciting news in a trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s 14th season when she told her sister Khloe over FaceTime.

