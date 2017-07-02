More beef! Kanye West has split with Tidal, the music streaming service owned by his rival Jay-Z, over a money dispute, TMZ reports.

Multiple Tidal sources told the outlet that West, 40, has claimed that the company owes him a bonus worth more than $3 million for bringing 1.5 million new subscribers to the service when he released his album The Life of Pablo in February 2016.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

TMZ reports that the "Famous" rapper's lawyer sent two letters to Tidal within the past month, saying his client's contract with the company has been terminated. West, who was one of the many A-list co-owners of Tidal, also reportedly claimed that he was not reimbursed for his music videos, though Tidal argued that he didn't deliver the videos required by his contract.

According to the site, Tidal responded by sending a letter of its own to West, saying the company will sue him if he makes the move to another streaming service.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tidal and West's rep for comment.

The news of West's departure comes just two days after Jay-Z, 47, released his highly anticipated new album, 4:44, exclusively on Tidal. The album kicks off with a song titled "Kill Jay Z," in which the Brooklyn native calls out his former friend and longtime collaborator.

"You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f--k was he thinkin'?" Jay-Z raps on the track, seemingly referring to West's 2004 album, The College Dropout, among other factors that contributed to their feud.

Despite the diss, TMZ reports that West's decision to leave Tidal predates the release of 4:44.



