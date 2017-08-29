Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and several other celebs are making very generous donations to support relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and dozens of other cities in Texas when the storm hit on Friday, August 25. At least 10 people have died and dozens have been injured as some areas were hit with more than 40 inches of rain.

Kevin Hart launched the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge on Monday, August 28, and called on his A-list pals to open their checkbooks. He donated $25,000 and asked Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Dave Chapelle, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Justin Timberlake and more stars to match his donation.

The Kardashian family decided to do more than just match the amount. Khloé Kardashian announced in a tweet on Tuesday, August 29, that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is donating $500,000. “My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge, Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong,” she tweeted.

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner soon confirmed the donation. “Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong,” Kim tweeted. In a second tweet, she encouraged her followers to learn more about the two organizations and consider donating, too.



Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Johnson, 45, posted an Instagram video accepting Hart’s challenge. “Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you’re going thru,” he captioned the post on Monday. "We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above... God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez each pledged $25,000. DJ Khaled also matched Hart’s donation. Chris Brown took things to the next level and donated $100,000 to the people of Texas.



Beyoncé, 35, also answered the call to help her hometown. She told the Houston Chronicle in a statement on Monday that she was lending a hand, but didn’t specify a dollar amount. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuer who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the statement read. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Find out how you can help by visiting the websites for The Salvation Army, The Red Cross and The Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.