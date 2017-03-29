Kate Hudson has found herself a keeper! A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the 37-year-old's new man, musician Danny Fujikawa, is "super cool" and "one of the sweetest dudes ever.” Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

The Deepwater Horizon actress seems smitten already. On March 25, she and Fujikawa, the founder of Lightwave Records and previously a singer-guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief, made out on a New York City street, six days after they kissed at L.A.’s Cafe Vida. “Kate grabbed him and wrapped her arms around him,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They were kissing and not shy about it at all. She was really flirty.” The duo also recently dined at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

When it comes to men, Hudson definitely has a type. She shares son Ryder, 13, with her ex-husband, former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and has son Bingham, 5, with her ex-­fiancé, Muse singer Matt Bellamy. In 2015, she was also linked to "Jealous" singer Nick Jonas, who told Complex magazine the following year that the two share a "beautiful connection."

The onetime Oscar nominee is drawn to artistic people, explains a Hudson source. “She likes those musician boys," says the friend. "She’s a creative girl, so being with someone else creative is good for her.”

