Speaking her truth. Kate Middleton opened up during an event at the Global Academy in London on Thursday, April 20, about her experiences as a mom. The Duchess of Cambridge shares Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 23 months, with her husband, Prince William.

“It is lonely at times,” she told a room full of attendees at the opening of the new Global Academy. “You do feel quite isolated … But actually, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you’re going through. But it’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.”

Middleton, 35, was speaking to Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, the cofounders of Mush, an app that connects new mothers with one another to create a virtual support system.

At the event, Middleton also chatted with 16-year-old Oliver Monger about not being afraid to speak out. “I’ve not really had a problem I’ve needed to talk to someone about, but meeting you is a new thing,” he told the Duchess. “I don’t really know how to speak to someone so high. I’m quite shy.”

Middleton reassured him, “I’m shy as well, so don’t worry.” Her admission comes in the same week that her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, revealed he sought therapy following his mother’s tragic 1997 death.

“[I was] sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?” Harry, 32, told The Telegraph for its Mad World podcast. “It’s only going to make you sad, it’s not going to bring her back. So from an emotional side, I was like, ‘Right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything.’”

The British royal added that he got very close to a “complete breakdown” in the years following Princess Diana’s death due to “all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

At the Global Academy event Thursday, Harry’s older brother William, 34, told students, “The strongest guys are the ones who can talk about it.“

