Claritin, anyone?! Kate Upton dished to Martha Stewart Weddings that she wants tons of flowers at her upcoming wedding to Justin Verlander. There’s just one problem: He’s allergic.

“I don't know what [kind or florals] I'll have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 24, shared. “And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Verlander might not be so keen on those decorative elements. "Justin has terrible allergies!” she told the site. “He'll have to take an allergy pill.”

The Detroit Tigers pitcher is seemingly on board for Upton’s other plans, though: The model says they want a medium-sized wedding with about 150 attendees.

As previously reported, The Other Woman actress and the athlete got engaged last year and Upton confirmed the happy news by debuting her stunning engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in NYC.

The couple dated on and off for three years until they reunited in January 2014.

