Kathy Griffin held a press conference in Woodland Hills, California, on Friday, June 2, in the aftermath of her controversial photo shoot in which she held a bloodied, decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.



The comedian, 56, called Trump, 70, a “bully,” but said she’s not afraid of him. "A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are, I feel personally, trying to ruin my life forever,” she said. "You guys know him. He’s never going to stop.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Griffin confirmed that she’s the subject of a Secret Service investigation after posting the image. "I’m the shiny object,” she continued. "We all know what’s going on there. They’re using me as the shiny object so no one’s talking about [Trump’s] FBI investigation.” (The Secret Service is looking into Griffin as a potential threat to the POTUS.)

The actress revealed that she’s had five show cancellations since the incident. “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I think, I’m going to be honest, he broke me,” she said through tears. "He broke me, and then I was like, ‘No, this isn’t right.’"

She also got emotional while discussing her CNN firing and said she hasn’t yet spoken to cohost Anderson Cooper about the controversy. “It’s hurtful to me,” she said. "Theres a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me, and I’m just saying that’s wrong. You don’t have to like me, but you shouldn’t silence a comic."

As previously reported, CNN fired Griffin from her longtime gig as cohost of New Year’s Eve special. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network tweeted on Wednesday, May 31.

Griffin also apologized in a video on her Twitter account on Tuesday, May 30. “I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it,” she said. “I ask your forgiveness.”

