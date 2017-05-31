Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Kathy Griffin lost her endorsement deal with Squatty Potty after her controversial, graphic photo shoot that showed her holding a bloody, decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.

CEO Bobby Edwards released a statement announcing that Squatty Potty was pulling its ad campaign featuring the 56-year-old comedian. “We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for,” the statement read. “In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility and tolerance.”

The company, which was featured on Shark Tank in 2014, previously announced its partnership with Griffin on May 10, and released a commercial of the actress promoting the brand’s line of toilet footstools.

Hours after the gory photo was posted on Tuesday, May 30, Griffin released a video apology on her Twitter account. “I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Despite the mea culpa, Griffin has faced major backlash. Trump, 70, lambasted the Suddenly Susan actress on Wednesday, May 31, tweeting, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. also scolded Griffin and called for her to be removed from her role as a host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable,” he tweeted.



Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Griffin’s New Year’s Eve cohost Anderson Cooper condemned the photo shoot, and CNN released a statement calling the incident “disgusting and offensive.” The network added that it's evaluating her role in the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

