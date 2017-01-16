Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

They grow up so fast! Katie Holmes took Suri Cruise on a mommy-daughter date at a Los Angeles Lakers home game on Sunday, January 15, and the 10-year-old arguably looks just like her dad, Tom Cruise.

Suri looked adorable in a pink floral dress topped with a pink cardigan and a matching bow in her brunette locks. Her mom opted for a black mesh inset top embroidered with flowers and jeans for the game against the Detroit Pistons.

The All We Had director loves to share snapshots of off her only daughter on Instagram, too. To commemorate her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 18, she shared two selfies alongside her little girl, who was all smiles. “Birthday vibes continued ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so grateful today 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” she captioned one.

During a Good Morning America interview in December, the Eternal Princess star gushed about the apple of her eye. ”My daughter is an incredible little girl and she was with me every step of the way, and I would be watching movies and taking pictures of the screen for inspiration for composition shots, and she would pause it and take some herself," she revealed. "She means everything to me and … you just want to make sure your child knows how special they are, so I thought years from now, I think it would probably mean more to her."

Holmes and Suri’s famous dad, 54, announced their divorce in June 2012 after five years together. While Suri and Tom haven’t been publicly photographed since 2012, a source tells Us Weekly that the two celebrated his 54th birthday in July. “He didn’t want word to get out, so everything was treated discreetly,” the source says. Before that, he “hadn’t seen Suri for a long time.”



