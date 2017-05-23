The bad blood continues. Katy Perry addressed her much-publicized feud with Taylor Swift during her appearance on James Corden's latest Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday, May 22.

"There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," the "Bon Appétit" singer, 32, said of the 10-time Grammy winner, 27, on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.

Perry explained that the dispute with Swift began over a conflict with three of their backup dancers. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me," Perry claimed. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"

As fans know, Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 that her song "Bad Blood" was about a fellow female pop star, though she did not reveal which one. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," Swift told the magazine. "She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

Last week, Perry released her new single "Swish Swish," which many fans believed to be a diss track against Swift. In the song, Perry sings, "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon, expired / And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts."

Now, the "California Gurls" singer is ready to move forward. "What I want to say is that I'm ready for that BS to be done," she said on Monday night. "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right? I think personally that women together — not divided, and none of this petty bulls--t — women together will heal the world."

