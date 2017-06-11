Moving on! Katy Perry forgave and apologized to her longtime rival Taylor Swift during an interview with Arianna Huffington on Saturday, June 10.

"I am ready to let it go," the "Bon Appétit" singer, 32, said on The Thrive Global Podcast. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry continued. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' I don't know. Maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."



After apologizing and expressing her forgiveness, the Grammy winner threw her hands up in the air and began singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen. "There's a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on," she added. "God bless her on her journey. God bless her. Honestly."

The pop stars' much-publicized feud began a few years ago over a conflict with their backup dancers. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift, 27, claimed in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, though she did not identify Perry as the entertainer in question. More recently, Perry called out Swift for trying to "assassinate" her character.

