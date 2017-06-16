Rising to the top! Katy Perry beat her own 2016 record of 90 million followers by reaching 100 million Twitter followers on Friday, June 16.

Twitter honored the “Swish Swish” singer, 32, with a celebratory post. “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty,” the official Twitter account wrote.

“Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty,” the songstress responded.

Perry, who joined Twitter in 2009 while touring in Germany, rose to fame after releasing her 2008 single “I Kissed a Girl.”

“Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my side… and P.S. I TWITTER! GAH. Such a follower!” Perry’s first tweet, posted on February 20, 2009, read.

Over the years, the songwriter has graced the social media platform with sweet — and sassy! — tweets.

In 2014, Perry took to Twitter to share her excitement over seeing Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. “OMG BLUE IVY JUST PERSONALLY WAVED AT ME,” she gushed. “MY LIFE IS OVER.”



While at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that same year, the “Roar” singer tweeted her disproval of the season's trend. “If I see a flower garland in your hair this weekend our friendship is over #Coachella,” she wrote.

Perry may lead the Twitter charge for now, but Justin Bieber comes in a close second with 96.7 million devotees.

