Amicable exes! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a brief conversation at their mutual friend Jennifer Meyer's 40th birthday party in West Hollywood on Saturday, April 22, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"They did cross paths and were at the party at the same time," the insider tells Us. "They said hello to each other, but they didn't hang out. It's pretty clear they are moving on."

Roshan Perera/Splash News

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, 32, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 40, were spotted leaving the star-studded celebration separately. Perry wore a dark top, red sunglasses and bright red lipstick as she showed off her recently cropped blonde hair. Bloom donned a black and tan jacket, a navy T-shirt and dark pants, and made sure to keep his black baseball cap low over his face.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie and Demi Moore were among the many other celebrities who attended Meyer's birthday bash.

MEGA

Perry and Bloom, who first hit it off at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty, called it quits on their 13-month relationship in February. In a statement to Us, the couple's reps said they were "taking respectful, loving space at this time."

The Lord of the Rings star later opened up about the split in an interview with Elle UK, saying, "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that breakups don't have to be about hate."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!