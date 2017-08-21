The feud lives on, for now. Katy Perry claimed in a new interview that she has yet to hear from Taylor Swift about ending their years-long feud.

"Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the BBQ," the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, 32, said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday, August 21. "I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it."

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Perry's comments came just hours after she released a teaser for the upcoming music video for her single "Swish Swish," which many fans have speculated to be about the "Shake It Off" singer, 27. The lyrics include, "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon, expired."

The "Teenage Dream" singer, who publicly apologized to Swift in June, posted the video preview on Twitter, writing, "COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE." The caption in particular piqued fans' interest as Swift's character in her 2014 "Bad Blood" music video was named Catastrophe. Sources exclusively told Us Weekly in 2014 that "Bad Blood" was written about Perry.



Swift, for her part, has new music on the way, too. After deleting all content from her social media accounts last week, she returned on Monday morning with a mysterious, captionless 10-second video of what appeared to be a snake's tail. She has been quietly working on a new album, which "she's aiming to release" this fall, a source exclusively told Us in May.



Amid her feud with Perry, the former country singer is looking forward. "She honestly wants no part of this, that's why she avoids talking about it," a source previously told Us. "She doesn't want to engage."



