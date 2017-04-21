Katy Perry Just Compared Herself to Guy Fieri — And She’s Spot On

Are we seeing double? Katy Perry shared an image of herself dressed up as celebrity chef Guy Fieri via Instagram on Thursday, April 20, and fans can’t get over how spot-on she looks.

“happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri,” she captioned a split of the pair, with her on the left in oversized wraparound sunglasses and showing off her newly shorn blonde hair in spikes. Fieri, 49, dons his typical shades and spiked bleached-blonde hair in the right frame.

Both he and Perry, 32, share the same overzealous, open-mouthed grin. The singer even donned a ripped T-shirt to emulate Fieri’s typical laid-back style. But not all of Perry’s commenters were thrilled with the comparison.



“Please delete this post,” one fan wrote in response to the startling transformation. Another added, “Makes jokes about Britney Spears for years about shaving her head and then shaves her own head and wears wigs … I think Britney needs an apology @katyperry.”

This isn’t the first time that Perry’s Instagram posts have caused a stir. On Wednesday, April 19, the “Roar” singer shared an illustrated image of Hindu goddess Kali with the caption, “current mood,” sparking angry commenters to accuse her of cultural insensitivity.

“It's not right to use god as a meme you can't just post god and use it as 'current mood'. As you're basically trying to say oh look I'm so like god. Which is very rude and disrespectful," one commenter wrote.

Perry was also slammed in 2013 after wearing a Geisha costume at the American Music Awards. Asked in a subsequent Rolling Stone interview about her reaction to the backlash, the singer was ambivalent.

“I guess I’ll just stick to baseball and hot dogs, and that’s it,” she said. “I know that’s a quote that’s gonna come to f--k me in the a--, but can’t you appreciate a culture? I guess, like, everybody has to stay in their lane? I don’t know.”

