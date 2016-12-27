Need a napkin over here! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got covered with whipped cream during a game of Pie Face on Monday, December 26.

Both Perry, 32, and her actor beau, 39, posted videos of themselves playing with the Hasbro toy with the singer's siblings.

Up first, Perry went against her sister, Angela Hudson. The "Roar" singer looked determined to win, but ultimately got a face full of whipped cream. Angela then threw even more cream on the star, which turned the hilarious family match into a food fight.

Bloom, meanwhile, lost to Perry's brother, David Hudson. "He cheated. @sirdavidd," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor captioned his own laugh-out-loud video via Instagram. In the clip, Perry — off camera — smashes the whipped cream in Bloom's face.

Perry and Bloom, who began dating after hitting it off at the Golden Globes in January, have been getting into the holiday spirit. Earlier this month, the couple visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles together.

"Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!" the hospital captioned pics of the pair on Facebook. Perry and Bloom read to young patients, handed out gifts and signed autographs during their time at the facility.



