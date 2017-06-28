I'll pass! Katy Perry opened up about ex Orlando Bloom's infamous naked paddleboarding photos in a new interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O.

"He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it’s one of those things where I was like, Oh nah,'" Perry, 32, recalled. "Just not in the mood."

Dave M. Benett/WireImage

The "Roar" singer did strip down on their private yacht, though. "You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you," she added. "And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!"

Perry and Bloom, 40, were photographed paddleboarding in Sardinia in August 2016, six months before they ended their relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star joked about the revealing pics during an interview with Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show in April.

“My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to. I broke the internet," the actor joked at the time. (Bloom shares 6-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.) He added to Elle magazine: "[Getting photographed] was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen."

