A tasty treat! Katy Perry released her new single, 'Bon Appetit,' just after midnight on Friday, April 28.

"Fresh out the oven!" the 32-year-old announced on Instagram along with a colorful photo that showed her lying on a table surrounded by vegetables.

The singer showed off her new blonde buzzcut in the provocative shot and wears a pink bodysuit that is embellished with a line of mussels running down her torso towards a clump of cherries resting on her groin.

The second release from Perry's upcoming fifth album is the follow-up to "Chained to the Rhythm," which was released in February and reached no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Bon Appetit" is a mix of pop and hip-hop that also features Migos' Quavo, Offset and Takeoff.

"Cause I'm all that you want, boy / All that you can have, boy / Got me spread like a buffet / Bon appetit, baby," the 13-time Grammy nominee sings on the new tune.

In the lead-up to the song's release, Perry teased fans with a cherry pie recipe on Instagram, writing, "Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise."

Her new song was released nine years to the day after her first hit single "I Kissed a Girl."

The singer, who confirmed her split with Orlando Bloom in February after more than a year together, opened up about sexual experimentation last month while accepting the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala.

"I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-size pop songs," she told the audience in L.A. "For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that."

